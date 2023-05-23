Fire breaks out in Fort Atkinson High School auditorium

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A small fire burned the stage curtains on the stage of the auditorium at Fort Atkinson High School Tuesday.
In a letter to school families and staff members, superintendent Dr. Rob Abbott said the fire happened shortly after a fifth grade band concert.
Abbott said it appears the fire was isolated to the stage curtains and was immediately contained.
The fire did create "significant" smoke in the auditorium, according to Abbott, but no one was hurt.
The school was ventilating the auditorium Tuesday evening.
It's unclear how the fire started. Abbott says the district is working with fire department officials to investigate the cause.
Classes will go on as normal on Wednesday. Abbott says they may need to temporarily close off the space, depending on the condition of the auditorium.