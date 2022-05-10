 Skip to main content
Fire caused by 'flammable contents' in oven displaces 4 from east Madison apartment

  • Updated
E Mifflin fire

MADISON (WKOW) — Five people are displaced but unharmed after a fire caused "significant damage" to an apartment on Madison's east side late Monday evening. 

According to an incident report, firefighters responded to an apartment at the intersection of E Mifflin St and N Baldwin St around 10:35 p.m., finding flames in a second story unit. 

Firefighters accessed the unit from the outside, extinguishing a kitchen fire that was spreading into the next room. The fire was determined to have started as a result of "flammable contents being stored in an oven that had been turned on.

The smoke and fire damage is estimated to be worth $70,000, forcing the displacement of the entire building. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants. 

