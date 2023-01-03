PORTAGE (WKOW) - Monday around 9 p.m. a fire broke out at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Portage, according to Portage Fire officials.
The fire is still under investigation and there is no current threat to people in or near the plant.
Authorities told our crew on scene, no one was injured when part of the roof caved in. According to the Portage Fire Chief the plant will be shut down for the time being.
The fire did get to where the butter is stored making it harder for crews to work.
The fire chief said there is a concern about the butter leaking into the Portage canal.
This is a developing story.