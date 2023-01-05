Fire causes 'extensive damage' to home on Madison's west side, displaces 2

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people are unable to return home after an accidental fire caused "extensive damage" while they were away.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were sent to Andover Circle for a report of flames seen at the back of a house.
Crews began extinguishing the fire from the outside, then entered the home to finish putting out the flames. Another overhaul was performed to find and extinguish fires in walls and ceiling spaces.
Schuster said the fire began in the kitchen and was accidental.