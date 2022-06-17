Fire causes up to $60,000 in damage to Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison home has $40,000 to $60,000 worth of damage after a fire damaged siding, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the home at the intersection of Artesian Lane and Settlement Drive around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. The reported fire was on the back of the house, but by the time firefighters got there it was "largely out."
Officials found fully melted trash and recycling bins, along with the side of the house still smoldering — so they added water to cool the area down.
Those in the home told first responders they weren't sure what could have caused the fire, and the Fire Investigation Team also could not determine the cause.