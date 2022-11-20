Fire closes downtown Madison Nitty Gritty restaurant Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Nitty Gritty restaurant in downtown Madison will be closed Sunday after an early morning fire, according to the restaurant's website.
A news release from the Madison Fire Department says someone called 911 after seeing a vehicle and dumpster on fire in the back parking lot shortly after 1:00 Sunday morning.
On scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames on the back side of the building, and smoke inside.
According to an incident report from Kimberly Alan of the Madison Police Department, officers in the area immediately began evacuating the 70-plus patrons and staff out of the restaurant. Officers also evacuated an apartment building nearby.
Authorities shut down two blocks in every direction from the Nitty Gritty while crews were fighting the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate is available as of Sunday morning.