Fire crews extinguish marsh fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Fire crews worked together to extinguish a marsh fire near Lake Winnebago Tuesday night.
It happened just before midnight on Lakeshore Drive, north of Howard Litscher Drive.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue's Brush Response ATV assisted at the scene due to the remote location, along with Van Dyne Fire Department assisting with water supply.
Upon arrival, the fire was quickly spreading east before being extinguished after approximately 45 minutes.
"The very dry weather conditions and strong winds we are expecting create an extreme fire risk for grass and marsh fires," said Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
To check what fire risk level your county is at, visit the DNR's website.