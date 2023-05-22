Fire crews remain on scene of still smoldering Washington Co. fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released an update on a large fire in the town of Polk Sunday that took over 20 area departments to extinguish.
According to the sheriff's office, 911 calls for the fire started around 7:20 p.m.
Those callers reported seeing smoke and flames coming from Oak Creek Wood Products. The business is alongside I-41 south of Slinger— in the town of Polk.
The agency said the first deputy to start driving to the area saw smoke while en route and paged Slinger Fire to the scene.
Authorities found equipment on fire on top of a mulch pile. The Sheriff's Office said the fire spread rapidly on large mulch piles and stacked pallets. Flames soon entered the building itself— which is closer to the interstate.
As a result of the continuously spreading fire, the response was upgraded to a MABAS Box Level. The response was upgraded several more times so additional resources and tenders could respond.
Ultimately, the Sheriff's Office said fire personnel successfully prevented the spread throughout the entire building, saying it was stopped in the back portion. They then began working to prevent the spread to other mulch and wood piles.
Crews will be on scene through Monday morning, as they continue to try and extinguish areas that continue to burn and smolder. According to the Sheriff's Office, piles are being systematically disassembled with excavation equipment and then wet down.
I-41 southbound was shut down at Hwy-60 for around an hour Sunday while authorities worked on containing the fire.
No one has been hurt while battling the fire, and there is no damage assessment yet. The cause of the fire also remains unknown, but an investigation into its cause is underway.