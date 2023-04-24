Fire crews respond to fire at Sun Prairie gas station

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Firefighters on the scene of a gas station fire said the flames have been extinguished Monday morning.
Crews told our 27 News photojournalist on scene that a small fire was reported in the back of the BP on County Highway TT in Sun Prairie.
By the time they got there, the fire was nearly out.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Fire crews are responding to a gas station in Sun Prairie for a report of a fire, according to Dane County communications officials.
27 News was told the call came in at about 4:15 a.m. Monday for a fire at the BP on County Highway TT in Sun Prairie.
Authorities said the fire was reported in the back of the building.
27 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will bring you updates on Wake Up Wisconsin.