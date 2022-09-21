Fire crews respond to fire in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department put out a fire on E. Washington Avenue Wednesday evening.
The fire department says at 6:18 p.m. multiple callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Research Products building at 1015 E. Washington Avenue. The callers also told dispatch that several people had to escape from the roof by evacuating to an adjacent building.
The fire was extinguished at 6:44 p.m. The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the fire.