Fire crews respond to flare-ups at Columbia Co. recycling center

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Fire crews responded to several flare-ups over the weekend at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center following a major fire on May 24.
Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase confirmed to 27 News, firefighters were called to the location in Pardeeville three times over the past few days, including two separate times Monday.
Chief Haase said the type of material that's rekindling is difficult to suppress.
As the weather continues to stay hot and dry, firefighters remain on standby.
This is a developing story.