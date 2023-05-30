 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fire crews respond to flare-ups at Columbia Co. recycling center

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia Co. recycling center fire

Photo from initial fire scene on May 24. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Fire crews responded to several flare-ups over the weekend at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center following a major fire on May 24.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase confirmed to 27 News, firefighters were called to the location in Pardeeville three times over the past few days, including two separate times Monday.

Chief Haase said the type of material that's rekindling is difficult to suppress. 

As the weather continues to stay hot and dry, firefighters remain on standby. 

This is a developing story. 

Tags

Recommended for you