Fire crews responded to report of smoke coming from vents at car body shop

MADISON (WKOW) — Fire officials responded to car body shop off of the Beltline.
A Dane County Dispatch official tells 27 News the response was because of reported smoke coming from air vents at Kayser Ford Collision, located on the 2000 block of the West Beltline. The call came in about the smoke around 8:30 a.m.
Fire crews found flames on the room and knocked down the fire by around 8:50 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department. The fire didn't spread into the building.
MFD reports there were no injuries.
The shop remains closed while MFD investigates the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.