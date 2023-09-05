Fire damages Door County resort

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WKOW) – A resort in Door County will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire.
According to our Green Bay affiliate, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Rowley’s Bay Resort in Ellison Bay.
All fire departments from Door County were called out there.
A local fire chief said it was a challenging fire to fight because the building has so many additions, which means additional layers. He says with each of those additions, there were firewalls or smoke stops that slowed the fire.
“As you can see there is a significant loss of the building, or portion of the building,” said Chief Chris Hecht, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. “But we are able to save portions of the building as well.”
The building was evacuated and all staff members and guests were accounted for.
No injuries were reported.