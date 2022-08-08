 Skip to main content
Fire damages home in Springdale

Mount Horeb fire

SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- A home outside of Mount Horeb is likely to be considered a total loss after a fire on Monday evening.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Mount Horeb Police Department and numerous Fire and EMS units responded to a house fire on Town Hall Road at 7:27 p.m. after a neighbor called to report smoke coming from the house.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the house, valued at approximately $450,000, is likely to be considered a total loss. 

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

