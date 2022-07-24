Fire destroys Baraboo home, no injuries reported

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A garage fire in Baraboo expanded and set the home next to it on fire, displacing residents early Sunday morning.
Baraboo Fire Department received a call from a neighbor reporting a garage fire on 600 block of Ash Street just after 5:15 a.m.
Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Baraboo Police Department responded to the initial call.
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said in a press release, when crews arrived they found a large fire extending up the side of two story house and into the attic adjacent to the garage with the fire.
According to Stieve, police assisted in notifying those in the home adjacent to the garage to evacuate from the house.
Baraboo Fire Department responded with two engines, an aerial platform and heavy rescue with 16 personnel. Additional equipment and personnel from Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Merrimac, Kilbourn, Sauk City, Portage, Plain, and Reedsburg Ambulance assisted on scene.
Stieve said the fire was contained to the property, but the house and the contents of garage were a total loss. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters from the incident.
The Salvation Army is assisting the residents.
Baraboo police and fire departments are investigating the incident.