Fire destroys barn in Town of Montrose

Fire Generic

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- A two-story barn on a property in the Town of Montrose was destroyed in a fire Monday evening.

Lieutenant Brenda Reinen with the Dane County Sheriff's Office says the fire started just after 6 p.m. Monday at a property in the 6700 block of Purcell Road.

Reinen says the 12x20 barn is considered to be a total loss. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

No animals were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Lt. Reinen says it does not appear to be suspicious.

