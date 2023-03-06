 Skip to main content
Fire destroys farm shed in Columbia County

  Updated
Farm shed fire 1

TOWN OF WEST POINT (WKOW) -- A fire destroyed a shed at a farm in Columbia County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sauk City Fire Department, crews were called to a farm on Schoepp Road in the town of West Point just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Farm shed fire 2

Officials say firefighters saw smoke coming from a 40' by 50' shed when they arrived. They say the shed contained farm machinery.

Farm shed fire 3

Firefighters used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. The shed is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

