Fire destroys farm shed in Columbia County

TOWN OF WEST POINT (WKOW) -- A fire destroyed a shed at a farm in Columbia County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sauk City Fire Department, crews were called to a farm on Schoepp Road in the town of West Point just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say firefighters saw smoke coming from a 40' by 50' shed when they arrived. They say the shed contained farm machinery.
Firefighters used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. The shed is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.