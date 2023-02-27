Fire destroys home near Fall River

TOWN OF COURTLAND (WKOW) -- A fire late Sunday night destroyed a house in Columbia County, according to the chief of the Fall River Fire Department.
Chief Chad Jones tells 27 News the fire started around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 500 block of Pete Reak Road in the town of Courtland, which is north of Fall River and south of Randolph.
Chief Jones says the house is in a rural area, so they called in crews from a number of neighboring communities to bring water and to help fight the fire. Crews were on scene until just before midnight.
No one was home when the fire started.
Jones says no injuries were reported. He says the homeowner is staying with family in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.