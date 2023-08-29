Fire found in ceiling of Madison café, no injuries reported

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters put out a fire in downtown café's ceiling Monday night.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were called to Lazy Jane's Café and Bakery on 1358 Williamson St. around 6 p.m. after a manager saw smoke throughout the building.
Firefighters found light haze on the first and second floor, and there was fire in the second floor ceiling.
Crews pulled the ceiling open to put out the fire. The fire was located near a junction box. Schuster said it was confined to a rafter with electrical wiring on it.
MGE responded to the scene, and Public Health Madison-Dane County was notified of the incident. No injuries were reported.
The business was not open at the time of the fire.