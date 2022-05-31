Fire from metal bucket spreads to siding of Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — A home on Madison's east side caught fire Sunday evening, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
The Madison Fire Department responded around 7 p.m. to a reports of a fire on the back side of a house in the area of E. Johnson Street and N Few Street.
The fire originated from a small metal bucket on a deck and extended about six feet up the exterior siding. Firefighters moved the bucket away from the home and put out the flames.
Madison Fire searched the inside of the home, but no one was there. Crews confirmed that the fire did not spread to the inside of the house.
First responders tried to determine a source of ignition by examining the buckets contents, but did not find one.
Madison Fire says that no one was injured in this incident.