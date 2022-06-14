 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fire in east side garage causes $70,000 in damages

  Updated
Fire Generic
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- A garage fire on Madison's east side caused an estimated $70,000 of damages on Monday, according to the the City of Madison Fire Department.

Around 7:45 a.m., Madison Fire responded to a reported garage fire at the 4500 block of North Sherman Avenue. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke in the garage eaves.

The homeowner was on scene and confirmed that the home was evacuated. The fire was discovered by the neighbor, who reported it to 911.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes. The garage sustained heavy damage, with some damage extending into the home and attic spaces.

No injuries were reported, although the home's residents and two dogs were displaced.

Investigators estimate the damage to the garage at $70,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

