Fire in east side garage causes $70,000 in damages

MADISON (WKOW) -- A garage fire on Madison's east side caused an estimated $70,000 of damages on Monday, according to the the City of Madison Fire Department.
Around 7:45 a.m., Madison Fire responded to a reported garage fire at the 4500 block of North Sherman Avenue. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke in the garage eaves.
The homeowner was on scene and confirmed that the home was evacuated. The fire was discovered by the neighbor, who reported it to 911.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes. The garage sustained heavy damage, with some damage extending into the home and attic spaces.
No injuries were reported, although the home's residents and two dogs were displaced.
Investigators estimate the damage to the garage at $70,000.
The cause remains under investigation.