Fire in Evansville grain dryer causes estimated $850,000 in damage

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) — A fire in a grain dryer caused nearly $850,000 in damages Wednesday night.
Evansville Fire District on Facebook said they responded to the fire around 5:18 p.m., finding a "large grain fire with a large amount of smoke" coming from it.
Because of the size of the dryer and a fire located throughout it, mutual aid was called and 16 agencies responded to fight the flames. Tenders were needed to transport water to the scene and additional manpower was necessary to remove burnt corn from the unloading process of the grain dryer.
Of the loss estimates, $50,000 is for the contents of the dryer and $800,000 are for the dryer itself.