 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO EARLY THIS EVENING FOR
MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue through early
evening, due to the combination of very warm temperatures, breezy
south winds of 10 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 18 to 25 percent across most of
southern Wisconsin.

Avoid burning outdoors, and check the Wisconsin Department of
Natural Resources or local officials for any burn bans.

Fire north of Fort McCoy '99% contained'

  • Updated
  • 0
Fort McCoy fire 2.PNG

Burned tree from fire near Fort McCoy. 

 WKOW

UPDATE (WKOW) — After a Fort McCoy official reported a fire north of the base was fully contained, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials clarified the fire was 99% contained.

The acreage figure of the fire decreased to 3,092 acres due to more accurate mapping.

Oak and pine is still actively burning along containment lines and on the interior, according to the DNR. 

In an email, a spokesperson for Fort McCoy said efforts remain focused on "identifying and extinguishing hotspots." DNR crews will also reportedly remain on scene overnight. 

Crews have been working to contain the fire since Wednesday afternoon. 

UPDATE (WKOW) — Evacuation orders for communities near a wildfire burning in Monroe County have been completely rescinded. 

DNR incident management team spokesperson Katy Broquard also told 27 News that as of noon, the fire is now 77% contained. 

Arcadia Avenue between Blueberry Road and Smothers Road remains closed except for resident access. 

Broquard said residents are safe to return to their homes. 

She said officials hope the rain this weekend with continue to help with efforts to contain the fire. 

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR reports a wildfire burning in Monroe County is now 60% contained, but has also grown in size. 

Authorities say the fire has burned 3,168 acres of land. The DNR said progress was made overnight by using engines and bulldozers to build containment lines. 

But, some areas of the fire are hard to attack because of "steep and uneven topography." 

Some evacuations are still in place, but the evacuation center has moved. It's now at the LUNDA Center in Black River fall. 

Still, the DNR says no one has been hurt because of the wildfire and no additional structures damaged. 

The other fire that comprises the "Black River Complex," the Jack Pine fire, is still completely contained and evacuations in that area were lifted Thursday evening. 

There is still an extreme fire risk across much of the state Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you