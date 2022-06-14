 Skip to main content
Fire of unknown origin closes Caledonia business

  • Updated
Boxxx Office Fire.jpg
Portage Fire Department

CALEDONIA (WKOW) — A fire closed a Caledonia business Monday evening, according to the Portage Fire Department.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to The Boxxx Office on Highway 33 for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arriving, crews found smoke and fire on the exterior of the building. Crews extinguished the fire before it spread throughout the building and overhauled the fire area to fully extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

