Fire officials respond to multiple-alarm house fire in Columbia Co.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fire officials responded to a house fire in Fall River Sunday evening.
A Columbia County communications official said crews were back at the station after fighting the fire by about 1 a.m. Monday.
Our photo-journalist on the scene was not able to get close to the fire because of road closures.
27 News has called and left messages for the Fall River Fire Department to get more information.
More details are expected to be released Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Fire officials are responding to a multiple-alarm house fire in Columbia County Sunday evening.
According to Dane County Communications, crews from the Marshal Fire Department, Sun Prairie Fire Department, Cottage Grove Fire Department and Maple Bluff Fire Department have been called in to assist with fighting the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 27 News learns more information.