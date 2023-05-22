Fire officials say massive fire in Washington Co. is now 85 to 90% contained

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. (WKOW) — As of Monday evening, fire officials said a massive fire in the Town of Polk is 85 to 90% contained.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schaefer with the Slinger Fire Department said the containment comes after more than 150 firefighters from 45 departments battled the flames for upwards of 24 hours.

“We have full-time paid, on-call and volunteer fire departments that are all here working seamlessly together. As a matter of fact, you won't even know that they're from different departments by seeing how that they're working,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the fire started in a mulch pile, spread to wooden pallets, spread to a building, and then spread to another building before it was finally contained.

“The first building is a total loss. The second building — we saved more than two-thirds of it. So, they were able to preserve all their equipment tools and that kind of stuff,” Schaefer said.

According to Schaefer, fire crews used 1.7 million gallons of water to contain the fire. For perspective, an average swimming pool is about 20 thousand gallons of water. As a result, that equates to 85 swimming pools worth of water.

Schaefer said one challenge they ran into with water is that there were no fire hydrants in the area. Because of that, water had to be brought in from Slinger and Jackson.

“It would be much easier if there was hydrants that were there, but that's what we do every day. We trained for that, we plan for that, we prepare for that,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the goal is to stay on site until about 8:00 p.m. Monday night putting out hot spots. In the days to come, he said people may still see smoke, but shouldn’t be alarmed.

“When we leave, there still are going to be some hotspots. So, as you drive by, you're still gonna see some smoke that's coming from it. That’ll be okay. If there's a hazard and we need to come back, we will come back to do that,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the smoke shouldn’t be of concern to residents’ health either because what burned was mostly wood.

“Majority of the products that were burned were all Class A combustibles: wood products, pallets and the wood chips,” Schaefer said.

A total damage assessment has not been completed.

Right now, an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.