Fire on Madison's east side displaces two

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were displaced after a fire in their apartment on Madison's east side Saturday.
Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a multi-unit apartment building fire on the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
According to MFD, the fire was put out at 7:40 p.m. and crews stayed until just before 8 p.m. to air out the unit.
The department said the damage was extensive but was contained to the single unit. No injuries were reported at the scene.
The Red Cross is assisting the two people with temporary housing.
The incident remains under investigation.