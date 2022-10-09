Fire Truck Parade educates and inspires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire trucks from across Dane County paraded down State Street Sunday in celebration of the annual Fire Truck Parade.
Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said the tradition has been going for 20 years strong now. He believes it is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community outside of 911 calls.
"That outreach, that trust, that interaction is something that we can do every day of the year," Pulvermacher said.
In addition to connecting with the people they serve, Pulvermacher said the Fire Truck Parade paves the way for the next generation of firefighters by providing opportunities for young people to network.
"We know that kids start making their decision for careers right around middle school. So, this is a perfect opportunity for younger kids to start asking some very important questions," Pulvermacher said.
The Fire Truck Parade also included a scavenger hunt of fire safety items found in downtown businesses, and fiery food and spicy drink specials at area restaurants. That was in addition to fire trucks from across Dane County that were on display on Capitol Square.
Sunday's festivities kicked off Fire Prevention Week.