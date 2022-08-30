Firearm stolen from vehicle on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a gun was stolen from a vehicle on the city's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a caller reported the theft shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.
The caller said the gun was stolen from his vehicle when it was parked outside the USPS office on Struck Street.
He said his vehicle was locked, but the windows were cracked.
Fryer concluded the report by warning against storing firearms in vehicles.
"Firearm thefts from vehicles are often crimes of opportunity," Fryer said. "This incident serves as a reminder that cars make horrible gun safes and that firearms are best stored in a secure safe at home."