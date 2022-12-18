Firefighters battle house fire in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Cross Plains Fire Department has been battling a house fire for more than four hours.
Dane County Communications told 27 News the call for the fire came in just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
As of 8:25 p.pm. Sunday, Dane County Communications said firefighters were still on scene battling the flames.
In pictures shared with 27 News by a viewer, you can see thick smoke and flames coming from the home as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
No word on whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.
27 News has reached out to the Cross Plains Fire Department to gain more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.