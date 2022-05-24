Firefighters evacuate Madison apartment, find dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters evacuated a high-rise apartment in Madison Monday night after they say they found dangerous and potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide (CO) inside.
Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) alerted the fire department to the CO levels in the building at 1001 University Avenue. MGE detected readings of 500 parts per million (ppm) on an upper floor. It detected readings of more than 250 ppm on other levels.
Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department, says firefighters went door to door to evacuate all 128 apartments in the building.
Firefighters found high CO levels in many apartments. They also found several residents had taken down their CO detectors, removed the batteries and left them in the hallway.
It took two hours to ventilate the building.
Paramedics looked at two people for mild symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, but neither needed to be taken to the hospital.
Firefighters determined the carbon monoxide came from a carpet cleaning service van that was running for several hours outside a stairway door.