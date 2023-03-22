 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguish fire at McFarland restoration company

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- A fire at a McFarland restoration company Wednesday night has been exthinguished, and firefighters have left the scene. 

The fire started just after 10 p.m. at a large building in the 4700 block of McFarland Court. 

Smoke was seen coming from the building for several hours while crews worked to put it out. 

lieutenant with the fire department confirmed to 27 News the fire happened at a restoration company. He said there were no injuries.

More information is expected to be released by fire officials Thursday morning.

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Firefighters activated a box alarm to bring in other agencies to help them fight a fire in a commercial building in McFarland.

The fire started around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Dane County Communications Center. The building is in the 4700 block of McFarland Court.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we get new information.

