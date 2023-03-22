Firefighters extinguish fire at McFarland restoration company

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A fire at a McFarland restoration company Wednesday night has been exthinguished, and firefighters have left the scene.
The fire started just after 10 p.m. at a large building in the 4700 block of McFarland Court.
Smoke was seen coming from the building for several hours while crews worked to put it out.
A lieutenant with the fire department confirmed to 27 News the fire happened at a restoration company. He said there were no injuries.
More information is expected to be released by fire officials Thursday morning.
MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Firefighters activated a box alarm to bring in other agencies to help them fight a fire in a commercial building in McFarland.
The fire started around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Dane County Communications Center. The building is in the 4700 block of McFarland Court.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we get new information.