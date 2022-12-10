 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguish lawn tractor fire in Verona

  Updated
VERONA (WKOW) -- Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish a lawn tractor that caught fire in Verona Saturday evening.

Dane County Dispatch says the call for the fire came in at 6:32 p.m. 

The Verona Fire Department was on scene within minutes.

Verona Fire Department Chief Matthew Valentine said a lawn tractor caught fire within the garage of a home.

Residents and neighbors were able to roll the tractor outside the garage.

According to Valentine, they were discharging extinguishers on it when firefighters arrived, and firefighters helped finish the job with water.

Valentine said the garage suffered smoke and heat damage. 

