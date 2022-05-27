Firefighters find fire in roof in Madison laundry facility

MADISON (WKOW) — A thorough investigation led Madison Fire Department to a fire in the roof of a commercial laundry facility.
Firefighters responded to the laundry facility near Badger Road and Fish Hatchery Road around 10 a.m., originally for a fire alarm investigation. The building manager told first responders he saw smoke "momentarily from the roof line."
Firefighters first looked at the alarm panel, then to a specific dryer duct where they found smoke but no obvious source. After turning off electricity to dryers, firefighters continued to search for the cause of the smoke, eventually using a thermal imaging camera. The camera found high heat where dryer vents meet the metal ceiling.
Firefighters then went to the roof and began opening it, finding smoke and flames underneath. Once put out, crews determined the fire was contained to the wooden framing.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters suspect a seam in the dryer duct piping could be to blame — hot air from the vent could have leaked out, eventually igniting the wood.