Firefighters released from Park St. fire, investigation continues

  • Updated
park street fire 5

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department said firefighters were able to leave the scene of a large structure fire on Park Street. 

Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire officials left the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday and turned the property back over to its owner. 

The fire began at a warehouse-style facility Friday night. It caused authorities to shutdown Park Street and request those within a half mile of the blaze to stay indoors with their windows shut due to concerns over air quality. 

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing. 

