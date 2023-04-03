Firefighters released from Park St. fire, investigation continues

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department said firefighters were able to leave the scene of a large structure fire on Park Street.
Fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire officials left the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday and turned the property back over to its owner.
The fire began at a warehouse-style facility Friday night. It caused authorities to shutdown Park Street and request those within a half mile of the blaze to stay indoors with their windows shut due to concerns over air quality.
The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.