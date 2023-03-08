Firefighters save golden retriever from drowning in a freezing lake

LODI (WKOW) -- Sauk city first responders jumped in the freezing water to save a golden retriever after he fell through the ice last Friday.
Tubby, the three-year-old golden retriever, almost always has a smile on his face.
While his name is unique; his owner, Jane Schoepp, said it fits Tubby perfectly.
"He was the only puppy, and he got all the mama's milk, so he was just a cute little fat golden retriever," Schoepp said. "He just fit the name.. and he's still a big Tubby."
One of his favorite things to do is sit in the yard and Schoepp said he never wanders.
That Friday afternoon, Schoepp believes Tubby must have seen or smelled something interesting and followed it on the ice.
"My sister saw him from the window and at first she didn't know what was bobbing in the water," Schoepp explained. "Then we realized it was Tubby."
Tubby had fallen through the ice about 100 yards from shore with no way out and was gradually getting weaker.
"I was petrified because there was nothing I could do to go get him," she remembered. "I could hear him whining and that was just crushing my heart."
Schoepp's sister Helen Nelson began calling for Tubby while they scrambled to find a way to get him out.
"I ran up to the house and called 911," Nelson said. "I honestly wasn't sure if he'd make it because we didn't know how long he was in the water."
The Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and rescued Tubby from the water.
Tubby can be seen on video running up the stairs soaking wet but happy as ever.
The past few months for Schoepp haven't been easy after suffering a medical emergency.
"With everything she's been through I didn't want to have to be there if she lost him," Nelson said while tearing up.
Thanks to Sauk City firefighters, losing Tubby wasn't an option.
"I want them to know I appreciate what they did," Schoepp added. "The fact that nothing worse happened, I was very grateful."
Both Schoepp and Nelson want to thank the firefighters for saving Tubby's life.
On their Facebook page, Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department posted they are happy to know Tubby is doing well.
Schoepp said while Tubby has never done this before, they have since installed a gate to keep Tubby out of trouble.