Firm redesigning Lake Monona waterfront changes plans to include underpass under John Nolen Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The future of Madison's waterfront along Lake Monona got a bit clearer Monday night when the firm the city hired to redesign the area unveiled updates to its plans.
The design firm Sasaki is looking to transform the area from Law Park to Olin Park. Though the original plans included a large walkway from S. Hamilton St. over John Nolen Drive that led to a pier, the walkway is now gone.
Designers said they received a lot of feedback from people in Madison asking for an underpass for walkers and bikers.
Now, the plans call for that underpass under John Nolen Drive to be between Broom St. and N. Shore Drive.
At a public presentation of the plans Monday, Anna Cawrse with Sasaki said the firm is looking at if it's possible to raise John Nolen Drive a bit to give the underpass more room and avoid having to build a seawall.
"That was one of the things we are looking into, and we need to keep studying and look at if that's a possibility," she said. "It would be great if we could raise that so that the underpass really brings you out above the water."
During the question and answer portion of Monday's meeting, some people expressed concern about the safety of the underpass and what it would look like aesthetically.
Mike Sturm with the city Parks Division said the design team is already thinking about that.
"It simply cannot be a standard underpass that's going through here," he said. "We really see it as a community connection. It needs to be broad. It needs to be inviting. That's a challenge, right? How do you design that so people feel comfortable using it?"
Other changes to Sasaki's designs include reintroducing wetlands to Olin Park instead of creating a beach and connecting the stage for a 3,000-seat amphitheater to shore rather than having it as an island in the lake.
During Monday's meeting, Cawrse stressed the fact the design and construction process for the waterfront redesign still has a long way to go. Right now, Sasaki and the city haven't shared specifics about what individual parts of the redesign, like building architecture will look like.
Sturm said the goal is for Common Council to vote on the redesign plan in January 2024.