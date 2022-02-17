First 50s of the Season Right Around the Corner?

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a quick taste of Spring-like air on Wednesday, many may be hoping that Spring is right around the corner. Southern Wisconsin, along with the Midwest, will feel another warm up before the weekend ends... but Spring is far from being sprung.
Another low pressure system is going to ride through the Midwest as we kick off the weekend; the main center of circulation will stay off to our north which means our means of snow will come along its cold front. While most of Friday will be partly sunny, skies will become more cloudy towards the late afternoon which is when a line of snow may move through.
Don't expect much in the way of accumulations though, most will accumulate around a half an inch or snow. A cold night follows as skies clear but winds will quickly turn out of the south and usher in our next warm up.
While some popped into the 50s on Wednesday, many of us will have a better chance on Sunday. That's when southerly winds move warm air north as a high exits and a low scoots by to our north. Behind that low, though, another blast of cold air is set to return as next week begins with a chance for a wintry mix returning Monday and Tuesday.