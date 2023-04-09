First 80s might arrive next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We continue to make our way through April and the second week, leading us up to the middle of the month, looks to be not only warm but generally quiet as well. In fact, some folks may record their first 80s of the year by the middle of next week.
Other than an isolated shower or two, Sunday night is going to be quiet as will Monday. The isolated shower threat Monday is mainly for the first half of the day with drier conditions taking over for the second half. Highs on Monday will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Starting Tuesday and lasting through the start of next weekend, temperatures are going to be in the 70s and possibly 80s. The 80s could pop Wednesday.
Friday through the end of next weekend, we may see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures drop from the 70s to the 50s Saturday into Sunday.