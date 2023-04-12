First 80s of the year on the way today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest day of the years has arrived and there's more summer-like weather in the forecast, too.
It'll be the warmest day since mid-September with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine and a strong wind gusting up to 35 mph.
Because of how dry conditions are, there is a red flag warning from 11 am - 8 pm for a critical wildfire risk. Therefore, no burns are allowed today.
We'll climb to the low 80s again on Thursday and stay in the upper 70s Friday.
Shower and storm chances return Saturday along a cold front that will drop temps from the upper 60s to low 70s to start the weekend down to the 40s by Sunday as we get on the backside of the system. A light rain/mix is possible to end the weekend with temperatures dropping to the 40s.