First 80s of the year on the way today

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon... .Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin from late this morning into the early evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac... Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee... Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette... Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha. * WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&