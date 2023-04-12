 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin from late this
morning into the early evening.


...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 28 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

First 80s of the year on the way today

MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest day of the years has arrived and there's more summer-like weather in the forecast, too.

It'll be the warmest day since mid-September with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine and a strong wind gusting up to 35 mph.

Because of how dry conditions are, there is a red flag warning from 11 am - 8 pm for a critical wildfire risk. Therefore, no burns are allowed today.

We'll climb to the low 80s again on Thursday and stay in the upper 70s Friday.

Shower and storm chances return Saturday along a cold front that will drop temps from the upper 60s to low 70s to start the weekend down to the 40s by Sunday as we get on the backside of the system. A light rain/mix is possible to end the weekend with temperatures dropping to the 40s.

