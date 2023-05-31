 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First 90° of the year on the way today

  • 0
Pool forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat wave begins today with the hottest weather of the year on the way.

We'll approach 90° this afternoon with a couple showers and storms popping up this afternoon and evening along a lake breeze, meaning the best chance will be in eastern Wisconsin.

A stray shower may linger tonight with temperatures in the mid 60s. Back up to around 90° on Thursday with a bit more humidity and isolated showers and storms that may pop-up in the afternoon and evening again. Expect the same set up Friday ahead of a drier weekend.

We still stay hot Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to around 90° with the heat breaking down next workweek with highs back in the low to mid 80s.

Tags

Recommended for you