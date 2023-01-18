 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

First accumulating snow, for some, arrives tonight

Up to this point in the month, roughly an inch of snow has accumulated in the Madison area. That's going to change as our next system moves through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night. However, some may only pick up minimal amounts due to the freezing line.

This low pressure system is coming out of the southwest which means that this'll be a wet, heavy snow. Flakes look to begin to fall, starting across southwestern parts of the forecast area, between 8-10pm Wednesday night. From there, the snow will push its way northeast. 

That being said, the freezing line, where the precipitation will be a rain/snow mix, will also move northeast as well. In addition to the snow, a thin glaze of ice could accumulate as well.

In terms of totals, higher amounts are going to be found the farther northwest you live. If Dane county is the dividing line, those southeast of Dane county will struggle to accumulate amounts higher than 2". While northwest of Dane county will likely pick up over 4" of snow.

The snow should wrap up by the morning commute but plan for a slower Thursday morning drive. Most of the coverage area is under a winter weather advisory until 9am Thursday. 