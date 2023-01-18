First accumulating snow, for some, arrives tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Up to this point in the month, roughly an inch of snow has accumulated in the Madison area. That's going to change as our next system moves through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night. However, some may only pick up minimal amounts due to the freezing line.
This low pressure system is coming out of the southwest which means that this'll be a wet, heavy snow. Flakes look to begin to fall, starting across southwestern parts of the forecast area, between 8-10pm Wednesday night. From there, the snow will push its way northeast.
That being said, the freezing line, where the precipitation will be a rain/snow mix, will also move northeast as well. In addition to the snow, a thin glaze of ice could accumulate as well.
In terms of totals, higher amounts are going to be found the farther northwest you live. If Dane county is the dividing line, those southeast of Dane county will struggle to accumulate amounts higher than 2". While northwest of Dane county will likely pick up over 4" of snow.
The snow should wrap up by the morning commute but plan for a slower Thursday morning drive. Most of the coverage area is under a winter weather advisory until 9am Thursday.