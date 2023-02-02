'First and foremost it was safe': Madison day shelter emphasizes importance of mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison day shelter is working to make a permanent change in people's lives. Off the Square Club provides emotional support, job assistance and sobriety resources for people in need of crisis management.
Gary Olson has been a member of Off the Square Club for years.
"First and foremost, it was safe," Olson said. "A safe place to go."
Olson has battled addiction while working through mental health struggles and homelessness.
"I was homeless for a couple years actually," Olson said. "And then I...got into substance abuse, alcoholism and ended up in prison."
After getting out, Olson knew Off the Square Club would be there to help him get back on his feet, connect him with a doctor and get the medication he needs while being a consistent source of support.
"Whereas other places, they would write you a script and send you at the door," Olson said.
"It's different for everybody," Carla Williams, Program Director at Off the Square Club said. "Some people come here because they need a place, a safe place, to be. Some people come in very intense and aren't connected to anybody."
Williams has struggled with her mental health and addiction as well. She says it's a blessing to watch people like Olson make a better life for themselves.
"The reason why [members] continue to come to Off the Square Club is because we've made it a safe place for them," Williams said. "They're safe from the elements, they're safe from their enemies, they're safe from themselves."
Williams says she and staff work to emphasize that first and foremost the Off the Square Club is dedicated to safety.
"When you come here, you will be safe," Williams said. "If you're having a bad day, that's okay. If the demons are really loud, that's okay. We won't judge you. And we'll work through it."
Thanks to the support and connections Olson got from Off the Square Club, he is now six months sober, has a job and will be moving into his own apartment.
"It feels really good," Olson said. "I've come a long way, but I have a long way to go and I guess that's what keeps me going."
Off the Square Club is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.