"First Down for Trees" Packers program donates 403 trees

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) -- More than 400 trees are on their way out to yards across Brown County, thanks to the success of the Packers offense.
In the 13th year of the "First Downs for Trees" program, the Packers and sponsors were able to rack up 403 trees to donate to Wisconsin communities.
The goal is to offset the carbon footprint of the team by adding to the number of trees in the area.
"This is a great opportunity to, not only add to trees and add to the natural beauty in our communities, but also to be able to reduce carbon emissions in northeast Wisconsin," Matt Cullen, Spokesman, Wisconsin Public Service told our affiliate WBAY.
More than 6,000 trees have been planted since the program started.