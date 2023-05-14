First-ever Alice in Dairyland from Columbia County crowned

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WKOW) — A Poynette native was crowned Alice in Dairyland Saturday, the first-ever from Columbia County.
Ashley Elizabeth Hagenow won the title after besting five others for the coveted title at the Grand Geneva Resort.
The 22-year-old skipped her college graduation to compete, and after a two-hour gala event, Hagenow was chosen as Wisconsin's next agricultural ambassador.
Hagenow graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's in agricultural communication and marketing, and minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.
Before that, she was active in 4-H, FFA and the World Dairy Expo. She was also the valedictorian of her high school class.
Hagenow will officially begin her year-long reign on July 5, 2023.