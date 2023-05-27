First ever Vegan Sausage Fest held in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The first ever Vegan Sausage Fest was held at Vilas Park Shelter Saturday.
Beth Skogen, one of the organizers, said they held the event in conjunction with Brat Fest to give people more options.
"I feel like whenever there's a vegan event, people really come out and rally together and it brings a really special part of the community together," Skogen said.
Vegan Sausage Fest featured several local restaurants and farm sanctuaries. In the future, Skogan would like to see it expand.
"I think having more food vendors would be great. I think having some other vendors, like apparel and other items that people can purchase that are vegan themed would be really awesome," Skogan said.
In addition to providing a delicious meal, Skogan said the event aimed to showcase how people can have delicious, creative dishes without causing harm to animals, and to raise awareness about vegan lifestyles.
