Walk for Williams raises thousands for rare condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fundraiser was held at Brittingham Park in Madison Sunday to raise money for a rare condition called Williams Syndrome.
Scores of people participated in the first ever 'Walk for Williams' in Madison
Rachel Bird-Johnson, mother of a child with Williams Syndrome, helped organize the event.
Despite the medical challenges she said her son faces, she said she has learned to embrace his diagnosis for the blessings it brings as well, like her son's outgoing personality and strong love for music.
"People with Williams Syndrome are amazing, and I feel very lucky to have someone in my life who was born with it, which is not something I would have said three or four years ago," Bird-Johnson said.
In addition to raising money for the rare condition, which impacts 1 in 10,000, Bird-Johnson said she hoped the fundraiser would raise awareness and build support for those who have Williams Syndrome.
"It shows the community the abilities and the strengths of this diverse group of people," Bird-Johnson said.
Originally, Bird-Johnson said she and other organizers hoped to raise $2500 a their fundraiser, but they ended up exceeding that by several thousand dollars. Already, she said they have raised $15,000.
"It makes me very happy and emotional and grateful to see the support," Bird-Johnson said.
She added that they hope to make Walk for Williams a yearly tradition.