First GOP candidate to challenge Tammy Baldwin says she's not running just to win

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans are still working to determine a front-runner to run against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2024.
On Tuesday, Rejani Raveendran stepped forward as the first GOP candidate to officially launch her campaign for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate, following a list of Republicans speculated to join the race as opponents of Senator Baldwin.
A current University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student and chair of the University's Republican Party, Raveendran said she was motivated after a summer trip to Washington D.C. to do something.
While she currently has no prior experience in elections, Raveendran highlighted her experiences as a single mother, stating we need new faces and ideas.
In an interview with Raveendran, she said that her running would allow the people of Wisconsin to choose who they want to take office rather than relying on "career politicians" and "millionaires" to make the changes they want to see take place.
"I am not running in this election to win. I am running in this election to do the right thing", she said. "I know the struggles of the normal people, the regular people, I am representing them."
Among other Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Assembly, Representative Tom Tiffany said in an interview on Capitol City Sunday that he will not seek to challenge Senator Baldwin because he feels he'd be more impactful in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.
Baldwin's campaign has not commented on the recent changes; however, Wisconsin's Democratic Party issued a statement mocking Republicans for such a late start in the race.
The filing deadline to participate in the 2024 U.S. Senate race is June 1st.