First Holiday Market of the Season held at Monona Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmer's Market held their first Holiday Market of the season at the Monona Terrace in Madison Saturday.
There, vendors sold an abundance of local produce geared toward Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, along with one-of-a-kind gifts for all ages.
Rachel Figueroa, a market manager for the Dane County Farmer's Market, believes the thing that makes the Holiday Market so special is the fact that it is a producer only market.
"Everyone behind the booth actively grows and makes the product that they're selling you," Figueroa said. "I think our customers really appreciate the interaction with their farmer or their grower."
As both Thanksgiving and Christmas quickly approach, Figueroa encourages people to consider supporting the Holiday Market.
"Especially for the holiday season, you want to support local as much as you can," Figueroa said.
If you weren't able to make it out Saturday, don't worry. There are still three more opportunities to visit the Holiday Market on December 3, 10 and 17.
More information about the Holiday Market can be found here.