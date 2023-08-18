First human case of West Nile virus in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane Co. resident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first person confirmed to contract West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year was a Dane County resident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Cases of West Nile virus have also been reported in three horses and several mosquito pools across the state.
Around 17 cases of the virus are reported in the state each year, transmitted by mosquitos.
State Health Officer Paul Tran said the confirmed case is a reminder that even as summer winds down, you still need to take care to prevent mosquito bites.
DHS reports 80% of people who get the virus don't actually get sick, and those who show symptoms typically have a rash or symptoms similar to the flu. However, around 1% of infected people may suffer severe symptoms like a stiff neck, confusion, tremors, paralysis or a coma.
Elderly people or those who are immuno-compromised are most at risk.
"While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness," Tran said.
Avoiding Mosquito Bites -- And West Nile Virus
DHS states there are several ways to avoid mosquito bites and avoid the illness.
First, use an insect repellant on exposed skin and clothing. Wearing long sleeves, pants and socks can help keep mosquitos away. Also, consider rescheduling outdoor events that happen during early evening or morning hours, which is when mosquitos are most active.
Making sure window and doors screens are intact and tightly-fitting can also keep mosquitos from getting inside a home. Also remove stagnant water from properties, such as by tipping over kiddie pools, wheelbarrows and buckets.
Similarly, changing the water in bird baths and pet dishes can prevent mosquitos in the area.
Finally, mow or trim tall grass, which is where mosquitos like to rest during the day.